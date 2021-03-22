Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 331.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Shares of LAD traded down $17.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.92. 3,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,772. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.82 and its 200-day moving average is $298.94. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

