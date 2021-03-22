Lition Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Lition has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $366,614.14 and $113,571.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,895.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.66 or 0.03103460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00343850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.74 or 0.00964995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.24 or 0.00395726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00397037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00258193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021953 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

