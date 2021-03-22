Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.91. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $263.42 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

