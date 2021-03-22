LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

