Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 42 ($0.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 41.19 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 56,961,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,975,156. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.09 ($0.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.49. The stock has a market cap of £29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

