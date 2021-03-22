Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

LYG opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

