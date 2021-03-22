LNZ Capital LP Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,761,000. DTE Energy comprises approximately 14.3% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.09% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,838. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.