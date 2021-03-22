LNZ Capital LP Purchases 281,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LNZ Capital LP increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,170.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 16.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 204,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,105. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.