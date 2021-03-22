LNZ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,000. Evergy comprises approximately 13.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Evergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evergy by 1,409.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.