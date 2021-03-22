Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.49. 4,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.