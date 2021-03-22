LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,297.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 59.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $14,297.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076480 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

