LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.27 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00007100 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $150,637.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

