Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992,130 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 4.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 3.36% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $911,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

