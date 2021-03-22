Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,384 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 5.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.82% of Charter Communications worth $1,053,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $629.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

