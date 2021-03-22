Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,478 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $975,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,041.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,762.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

