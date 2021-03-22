Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 1,385,310 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,385,310 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 4.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.98% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $861,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,573.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 47,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 25,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

