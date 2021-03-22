Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 605,866 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,866 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 0.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 3.18% of frontdoor worth $136,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 12.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

