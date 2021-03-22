Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 669,175 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669,175 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 3.85% of Arrow Electronics worth $282,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $109.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.