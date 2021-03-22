Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.67 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $175.36 million and $19.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network's official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

