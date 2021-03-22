Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Cap of $677.17 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Loopring has a market cap of $677.17 million and approximately $48.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,647,320 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

