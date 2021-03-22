Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

