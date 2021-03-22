Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $183.57 and last traded at $182.30, with a volume of 24378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

