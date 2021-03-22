LTO Network (LTO) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.13 million and $17.56 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,253,479 coins and its circulating supply is 276,026,083 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.