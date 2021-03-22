Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

LULU stock opened at $308.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.54.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

