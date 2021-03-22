Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

