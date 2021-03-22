LunchMoney 1-Day Volume Tops $90,152.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $478,387.24 and $90,152.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

LunchMoney Token Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,173,877 tokens. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

