Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $32.00 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.