Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $32.00 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

