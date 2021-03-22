Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.17. 1,257,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.46. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,080,000.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

