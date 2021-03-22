Lympo (LYM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.54 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $54.64 million and $12.54 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00634044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.