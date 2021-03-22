M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

