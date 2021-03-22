MahaDAO Price Tops $9.13 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00016674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.00814854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,192 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

