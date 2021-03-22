Maincoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $8,754.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

