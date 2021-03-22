Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
MBUU stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.
In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
