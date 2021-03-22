Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

MBUU stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

