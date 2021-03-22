MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Achieves $131.57 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $131.57 million and $37.09 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.00814854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,369,827 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

