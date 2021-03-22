MAP Protocol (MAP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.46 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 155.9% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $12.46 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

