Marlin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Marlin has a market cap of $73.31 million and $15.21 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00471198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.76 or 0.00818581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

