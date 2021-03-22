Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report sales of $921.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $944.00 million and the lowest is $900.80 million. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $332.06 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $141.12 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average of $278.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

