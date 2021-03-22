Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $117.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

