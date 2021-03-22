MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.62 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $10,381.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,265,238 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

