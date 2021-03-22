Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $412.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $358.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

