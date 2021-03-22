Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTNB opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTNB. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.