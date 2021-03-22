Matrexcoin (MAC) Price Tops $0.0120

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Matrexcoin has a market cap of $266,760.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrexcoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Matrexcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,656.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.07 or 0.03099480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00343972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.04 or 0.00942318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00403004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00373202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00259734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Matrexcoin (CRYPTO:MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,440 coins. The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrexcoin is matrexcoin.com . Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Machinecoin is a free and decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is completely open source and uses TimeTravel as a proof-of-work algorithm. Machinecoin operates with no central authority or any banks; managing transactions and the issuing of Machinecoins is carried out collectively by the network itself. Paper Wallets allow to store Machinecoins offline and even much more safer than this can be done with any fiat money. Exchanges can be used to trade Machinecoins with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Work can be done with Machinecoin either as an employer or as an employee. “

