Matthew Comyn Sells 22,000 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (ASX:CBA) insider Matthew Comyn sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$87.40 ($62.43), for a total value of A$1,922,800.00 ($1,373,428.57).
Matthew Comyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Matthew Comyn 11,993 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$60.85.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.