MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $896,420.56 and $604,978.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,727.39 or 0.99707368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.00381478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00283491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.98 or 0.00692273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002897 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

