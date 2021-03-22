Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 6.5%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 70,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,646,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

