Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 6.5%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 70,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,646,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.