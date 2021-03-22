Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Up 3.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.12 and last traded at C$48.65. Approximately 166,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 195,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.84.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.