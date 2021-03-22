Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,595,000.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

