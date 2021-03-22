MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 658.8% in the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

